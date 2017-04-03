DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure

Two people were arrested in Oldham County for money laundering after a traffic stop. A DPS trooper made the stop Thursday afternoon on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. A K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle and the trooper found two large vacuum-sealed packages of currency totalling over $106,000 and a small amount of marijuana. A man and a woman in the car were booked into Oldham County on a charge of felony money laundering. The cash was reportedly being taken from Dallas to Los Angeles.