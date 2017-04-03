DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure

By Mike Hill
|
Apr 3, 9:43 AM

Two people were arrested in Oldham County for money laundering after a traffic stop. A DPS trooper made the stop Thursday afternoon on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. A K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle and the trooper found two large vacuum-sealed packages of currency totalling over $106,000 and a small amount of marijuana. A man and a woman in the car were booked into Oldham County on a charge of felony money laundering. The cash was reportedly being taken from Dallas to Los Angeles.

Related Content

TxDOT Lane Closures for this week
UPDATE:Two Suspects In Amarillo Homicide Turn Them...
A.P.D. Handles Standoff
Heroin found during traffic stop
Man arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehic...
Two murder warrants issued in Thursday’s sho...
Comments