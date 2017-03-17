DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure

Over $149,000 in currency was seized after a traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Wednesday afternoon on I-40 near Conway. After a search, the trooper found several black tape-wrapped packages of U.S. currency hidden inside the driver’s side rear quarter panel and center console. Two people in the car were booked into Carson County on a felony charge of money laundering. The money was reportedly being taken from Chicago to Mexico.