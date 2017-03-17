DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure

By Mike Hill
|
Mar 17, 1:18 PM

Over $149,000 in currency was seized after a traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Wednesday afternoon on I-40 near Conway. After a search, the trooper found several black tape-wrapped packages of U.S. currency hidden inside the driver’s side rear quarter panel and center console. Two people in the car were booked into Carson County on a felony charge of money laundering. The money was reportedly being taken from Chicago to Mexico.

Related Content

Amarillo Fire Department Battles Grass fire at I-4...
Man who Pointed Gun at Officers Sentenced to 70 Ye...
Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Friday For The Te...
Partnering For The Panhandle
Amarillo National Bank Turns 125
Amarillo Seeking Public Input on City’s Webs...
Comments