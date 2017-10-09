DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Marijuana Seizure

59-pounds of marijuana was seized over the weekend after a traffic stop in Oldham County. A DPS trooper made the stop Sunday evening on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered three large plastic bags of pot, worth $358,000, in the car. The driver was booked into Oldham county for Felony Possession of Marijuana. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Arcata, California to Greensboro, North Carolina.