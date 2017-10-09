59-pounds of marijuana was seized over the weekend after a traffic stop in Oldham County. A DPS trooper made the stop Sunday evening on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered three large plastic bags of pot, worth $358,000, in the car. The driver was booked into Oldham county for Felony Possession of Marijuana. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Arcata, California to Greensboro, North Carolina.
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Marijuana Seizure
By Mike Hill
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 1:09 PM