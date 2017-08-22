DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

Over $500,000 worth of drugs were seized after a traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Monday morning on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. A K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle and during a search, the trooper found 82-pounds of marijuana and over nine pounds of THC edibles inside the trunk. The driver was booked into Carson County for Felony Possession of marijuana. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Denver to Fort Lauderdale.