DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

69-pounds of marijuana was seized after a traffic stop on I-40. A DPS trooper made the stop Wednesday morning near Conway for a traffic violation. After a search, the trooper found multiple vacuum-sealed packages of pot inside the luggage. The marijuana is worth approximately $418,000. The driver and two passengers were booked into Carson County for Felony Possession of Marijuana. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Phelan, California to Tulsa.