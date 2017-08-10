69-pounds of marijuana was seized after a traffic stop on I-40. A DPS trooper made the stop Wednesday morning near Conway for a traffic violation. After a search, the trooper found multiple vacuum-sealed packages of pot inside the luggage. The marijuana is worth approximately $418,000. The driver and two passengers were booked into Carson County for Felony Possession of Marijuana. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Phelan, California to Tulsa.
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure
By Mike Hill
|
Aug 10, 2017 @ 12:44 PM