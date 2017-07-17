DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

Almost 2/3 of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine was seized after a weekend traffic stop in Wheeler County. A DPS trooper made the stop Saturday afternoon on I-40 near Shamrock for a traffic violation. During a search, the trooper found seven vacuum-sealed packages of meth worth $637,000 inside the vehicle. The driver was booked into Wheeler County and charged with felony possession of a dangerous drug. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Phoenix to Indianapolis.