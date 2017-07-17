DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure
By Mike Hill
|
Jul 17, 2017 @ 10:58 AM

Almost 2/3 of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine was seized after a weekend traffic stop in Wheeler County. A DPS trooper made the stop Saturday afternoon on I-40 near Shamrock for a traffic violation. During a search, the trooper found seven vacuum-sealed packages of meth worth $637,000 inside the vehicle. The driver was booked into Wheeler County and charged with felony possession of a dangerous drug. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Phoenix to Indianapolis.

Related Content

Child Pornography Charge Results In Guilty Plea Fo...
Hearing Granted For Panhandle Over Concerns Of Pro...
Twelve Arrested; Two On The Run After Organized Cr...
Amarillo/Lubbock to join forces
Fatal crash in Dallam County
Fireworks Are The Cause Of Grassfire In Dalhart
Comments