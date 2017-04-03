DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

By Mike Hill
|
Apr 3, 1:15 PM

Over $900,000 worth of drugs were seized after a weekend traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Sunday afternoon on I-40 near Groom for a traffic violation. A K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle, and the trooper found cellophane-wrapped packages of methamphetamine and cocaine in the car. The meth is worth around $468,000 and the cocaine is worth around $432,000. The driver was booked into Carson County for felony possession of a controlled substance. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Mesa, Arizona to Birmingham, Alabama.

