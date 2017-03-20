Over 120 pounds of marijuana was seized after a traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Thursday night on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. During a search, the trooper found five large cellophane-wrapped packages of pot worth $730,000 inside the trunk. The driver was booked into Carson County on a felony charge of possession of marijuana. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Las Vegas to Richmond, Virginia.
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure
By Mike Hill
|
Mar 20, 10:14 AM