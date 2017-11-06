The DPS seized 140 pounds of marijuana Thursday after a traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County. The Trooper made the stop that afternoon near Conway for a traffic violation. The Trooper then found multiple plastic wrapped packages of pot in the rear cargo area. The drugs are worth approximately $849,000. The driver was booked into Carson County for Felony Possession of Marijuana. The drugs were reportedly being taken from California to Oklahoma.
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure
By Mike Hill
|
Nov 6, 2017 @ 10:20 AM