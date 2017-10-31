DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

Over 3/4 of a million dollars worth of marijuana was seized after a weekend traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Sunday afternoon on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The trooper found multiple plastic wrapped bundles of pot in and behind the rear passenger seats and in between the pickup bed and liner. The drugs weighed 128 pounds and the driver was booked into Carson County for Felony Possession. They were reportedly being taken from Deming, New Mexico to Oklahoma City.