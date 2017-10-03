DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

About a third of a million dollars worth of marijuana was seized after a traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Sunday afternoon on I-40 near Groom for a traffic violation. The trooper found 5 large plastic-wrapped bundles of pot weighing 55-pounds inside the vehicle. The driver was booked into Carson County for Felony Possession of Marijuana. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Moreno Valley, California to Indianapolis.