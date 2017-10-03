About a third of a million dollars worth of marijuana was seized after a traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Sunday afternoon on I-40 near Groom for a traffic violation. The trooper found 5 large plastic-wrapped bundles of pot weighing 55-pounds inside the vehicle. The driver was booked into Carson County for Felony Possession of Marijuana. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Moreno Valley, California to Indianapolis.
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure
By Mike Hill
Oct 3, 2017 @ 2:22 PM