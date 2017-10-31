DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Cash Seizure
By Mike Hill
|
Oct 31, 2017 @ 10:19 AM

Over a third of a million dollars worth of cash was seized after a weekend traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Saturday afternoon on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The trooper found multiple vacuum-sealed bundles of money inside the driver’s door, luggage, and a cardboard box inside the car. The driver was booked into Carson County for Money Laundering. The cash was reportedly being taken from Richmond, Virginia to Sacramento.

