Over a third of a million dollars worth of cash was seized after a weekend traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Saturday afternoon on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The trooper found multiple vacuum-sealed bundles of money inside the driver’s door, luggage, and a cardboard box inside the car. The driver was booked into Carson County for Money Laundering. The cash was reportedly being taken from Richmond, Virginia to Sacramento.
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Cash Seizure
By Mike Hill
|
Oct 31, 2017 @ 10:19 AM