DPS Seizes 6 Pounds of Heroin After Traffic Stop
By Tyler Williams
Sep 20, 2017 @ 3:02 PM

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 6 pounds of heroin on Monday in Carson County. Around 11:30 am, Troopers stopped a 2006 Dodge Ram traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. Several plastic-wrapped packages of heroin were discovered in the rear corner panel of the vehicle.

26-year-old Martin Torres Calbillo of Las Vegas, Nevada and 68-year-old Lucy Spears of Okemah, Oklahoma were charged with felony possession of a dangerous drug. Both were booked into the Carson County jail. The drugs were being transported from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City and worth $830,000.

