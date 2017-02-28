DPS Seizes $1.35 million in Meth

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 15 pounds of meth on Saturday, when they stopped a vehicle in Carson County. The trooper stopped a Nissan Altima headed east on I-40 near Conway around 11:20 that morning, and went on to discover several cellophane-wrapped packages of meth inside the spare tire. The driver, 32-year-old Juan Medina and passenger, 48-year-old Jesus Ibarra, both of Phoenix, were arrested and charged with felony possession. The estimated value of the drugs is around $1.35 million. Officials believe it was being transported from Phoenix to Oklahoma City.