DPS Seize 113 Pounds of Marijuana after Traffic Stop.

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 113 pounds of marijuana Monday, September 18th after a traffic stop in Oldham County. Around 4:25 pm, DPS Troopers stopped a 2016 Hyundai Tucson traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. A canine unit was called and troopers discovered multiple vacuum sealed packages of marijuana inside the luggage.

22-year-old Marcus Vargas of Van Vleck, Texas was charged with a felony possession of marijuana and booked into Oldham County Jail. The estimated worth of the marijuana is $685,000 and was being transported from California to Texas.