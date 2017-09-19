DPS Seize 113 Pounds of Marijuana after Traffic Stop.
By Tyler Williams
|
Sep 19, 2017 @ 4:19 PM

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 113 pounds of marijuana Monday, September 18th after a traffic stop in Oldham County. Around 4:25 pm, DPS Troopers stopped a 2016 Hyundai Tucson traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. A canine unit was called and troopers discovered multiple vacuum sealed packages of marijuana inside the luggage.

22-year-old Marcus Vargas of Van Vleck, Texas was charged with a felony possession of marijuana and booked into Oldham County Jail. The estimated worth of the marijuana is $685,000 and was being transported from California to Texas.

