DPS To Open New Driver License Office
By David Lovejoy
|
Jun 20, 2017 @ 7:33 PM

The Texas Department of Public Safety will open its new licensing office on Monday; the new facility will be located at 6592 I-40 East between Eastern Street and Whitaker Road.

Besides more space to serve the public, the building will feature designated lanes for commercial driver’s license skills testing and upgraded technology throughout.

Customers will also now be able to get in line in advance of their visit by going online to www.dps.texas.gov/administration/driver_licensing  or by calling 1-866-357-3639.

The current office at 4200 Canyon Drive will permanently close Wednesday, June 21st at 6 pm.

