In 2016, DPS troopers seized more than 88-million in drugs and currency during 122 traffic stops and investigations along the I-40 corridor here in the Panhandle. Additionally during follow-up investigations in 2016, DPS Region 5 special agents in conjunction with federal law enforcement agencies, arrested eight suspects and seized 141-thousand in cash, two vehicles and five firearms while pursuing members of drug trafficking organizations and criminal enterprises throughout the nation.