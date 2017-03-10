DPS Encourages Safe Driving Practices over Spring Break Holiday

In expectation of increased highway traffic over the Spring Break holiday, the Texas Department of Public Safety is urging drivers to keep their safety in mind. We spoke with Sergeant Cindy Barkley about how you can help keep Texas roadways safe.

DPS also recommends slowing down, especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar terrain. Officials said you should make sure your vehicle is properly maintained before your trip begins and, of course, always buckle up.

U.S. citizens traveling abroad should always check the U.S. Department of State website for the latest security information related to their travel destination. Those traveling out of the country can also register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program by visiting http://travel.state.gov/content/passports/english/country.html.