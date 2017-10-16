Downtown street closures

Beginning Wednesday, Pierce and Fillmore streets in downtown Amarillo will close between 5th and 7th avenues for profile mill and overlay operations. 6th Avenue between Pierce and Fillmore streets will also be closed. Southbound traffic is advised to take Taylor Street while northbound traffic is advised to take Buchanan Street. Southbound traffic on Pierce Street will be detoured at 4th Avenue to Taylor Street. Northbound traffic on Fillmore Street will be detoured at 7th Avenue to Buchanan Street. Eastbound traffic on 6th Avenue will have the option of detouring to the north at Polk Street or to the south at Taylor Street. Traffic in these areas will be impacted for approximately two weeks.