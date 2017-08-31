Dispute Over Borrowed Vehicle Ends In Misdemeanor Arrest
By David Lovejoy
|
Aug 31, 2017 @ 4:04 PM

Amarillo Police were called to a dispute over impound fees in Southwest Amarillo Thursday afternoon. Police responded to a call of the dispute at a home in the 5100 block of Kirk drive. The resident had borrowed an auto which got impounded for a parking violation. The owner of the vehicle along with three friends went to the home to recoup the fees for the impounded auto which resulted into a verbal argument and police being called.

Sgt Brent Barbee of the APD.

The three friends were released without any charges.

