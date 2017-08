The Don Harrington Discovery Center is holding an event to help people safely watch Monday’s eclipse. Dr. Aaron Pan with the Discovery Center.

The eclipse will begin to be viewable at 11:29 and at its maximum at 12:56. The Discovery Center is at 1200 Streit drive in Medi-park. For more information about the eclipse, watch this video from the Discovery Center and our media partner NewsChannel 10.