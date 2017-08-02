Disaster Assistance For South Plains

USDA- NEWS RELEASE: USDA Designates Four Counties in Texas as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2017 — In response to a request from Erasmo (Eddie) Trevino, Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) acting State Executive Director in Texas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated Duval, Foard, Lamb and Webb counties in Texas as primary natural disaster areas due to losses and damages caused by hail, excessive moisture, flooding, high winds and excessive rain that occurred from May 19, 2017, through July 4, 2017.

Farmers and ranchers in the following counties in Texas also qualify for natural disaster assistance because their counties are contiguous. Those counties are:

Bailey Dimmit King McMullen Baylor Hale Knox Maverick Brooks Hardeman La Salle Parmer Castro Hockley Live Oak Wilbarger Cochran Jim Hogg Lubbock Zapata Cottle Jim Wells

All counties listed above were designated natural disaster areas on July 27, 2017, making all qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for FSA’s emergency (EM) loans, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the EM loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from adversity.

Other FSA programs that can provide assistance, but do not require a disaster declaration, include Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and the Tree Assistance Program. Interested farmers may contact their local USDA service centers for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.