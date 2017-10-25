Dicamba: New Rules Coming
By James Hunt
|
Oct 25, 2017 @ 3:59 AM

The herbicide dicamba has been widely used in agriculture for years, but new requirements will be in effect for 2018.

Under an agreement that EPA reached with crop protection companies, label changes are going into effect regarding who can apply dicamba and under what conditions it can be applied.

If you’d like more information, here’s a link to a helpful article from National Corn Growers Association: http://www.ncga.com/news-and-resources/news-stories/article/2017/10/farmers-need-to-be-aware-of-dicamba-labeling-restriction-as-planning-begins-for-2018-growing-season

