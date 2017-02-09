Detour Set Tonight On I-40 and Soncy Due to Road Construction

Motorist are advised to avoid I-40 and Soncy tonight from 8 till 10 pm while crews repair a hole in the bridge deck over Soncy Road. Sonja Gross with The Texas Department of Transportation explains the detour route.

The detour route again is all traffic will be rerouted to the westbound frontage road through the Soncy Road intersection. Motorists will then use the next on-ramp to reenter the interstate. Drivers are reminded to slow down and pay attention in work zones and be aware of the safety of construction workers.

All repairs should be complete by 10pm tonight.

 

