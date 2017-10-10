More Details Released on Texas Tech Shooting

Texas Tech University police say a murdered officer had only been on the force a few months. Officer Floyd East Jr. was hired by the university in May after serving in the Texas State Guard in El Paso. Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath says it started when they received word that a student was acting erratically and was in possession of a weapon.

University President Lawrence Shovanec spoke briefly during a press conference Tuesday.

East was shot to death Monday night after police say Hollis Daniels the Third pulled a gun inside police headquarters. Daniels has been charged with capital murder.