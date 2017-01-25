Demerson To Seek Re-Election To Amarillo City Council Place 1

Current Amarillo place one council member Elisha Demerson announced his intentions to file for re-election to that position. In his first term, Demerson spearheaded a comprehensive assessment of the Amarillo Police department that resulted in many changes, including bringing back community policing. Demerson stated what his ongoing mission for the future of the city.

Demerson added that he would like to see more collaboration between government entities and the need to meet with both community and business leaders now to position Amarillo for the next 25 years.

Demerson cited his work to support law enforcement and first responders.

 

Demerson stated that he has tried to be an independent thinker who looks ahead so that the focus is on the community and not on the council itself.

 

