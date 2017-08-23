Delvin’s Restaurant and Catering Honored with “Best of the Best” Award

Delvin’s Restaurant and Catering is a city wide favorite dining destination. Wednesday the business was honored with the “Best of the Best Award” from Spotlight Media.

Owner and Chef Delvin Wilson on what the award means to him.

Wilson could have started his restaurant anywhere in the city but chose the location at 1300 North Hughes Street. He explains why.

Chef Wilson was thankful of his family and crew for the success of his business and said they are the ones who truly earned this award. Future plans include a food truck and a possible second location.