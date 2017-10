Pasture, Rangeland, and Forage Insurance is a relatively new option that cattlemen can use as part of their risk management strategy. It can be helpful, especially in times when our area is suffering through a prolonged dry spell.

Nov. 15, 2017 is the sign-up deadline if you want to purchase this insurance for 2018. Very helpful information is available from Texas A&M AgriLife by clicking on this link: https://today.agrilife.org/2017/10/25/deadline-pasture-range-forage-insurance-sign-nov-15-2/