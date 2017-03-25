Darvish gets Opening Day nod for Rangers

Right-hander Yu Darvish will be the Opening Day starter for the Texas Rangers, manager Jeff Banister announced Saturday. Darvish, 30, will face the Cleveland Indians on April 3 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, becoming the ninth different Opening Day starter for the Rangers in the past nine years. It will be the first Opening Day start for Darvish with the Rangers, although he did it five times in Japan. He was named the Opening Day starter in 2014 but was sidelined by neck stiffness and started the season on the disabled list. Darvish has made four starts in the Cactus League this spring, recording a 2.84 ERA while holding opponents to a .216 batting average.

Darvish is heading into his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 17, 2015. He was 7-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts last season.