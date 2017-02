A volunteer firefighter was hospitalized after Thursday’s grass fire east of Dalhart. According to Curtis Brown, Fire Chief of the Dalhart Fire Department, one unit overheated and was pulled off the fire line.

Beattie was treated for cardiac arrest and was eventually taken to Northwest texas hospital. A GoFundMe page has been created for his family to help with medical expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/fund-for-ryan-beattie