Dairy Updates with Mike Schouten By Doug Hammett | Aug 2, 2017 @ 4:58 AM KGNC Agribusiness Reporter Doug Hammett visited with Hereford Dairyman Mike Schouten of Mission Dairy for the latest Dairy Reports sponsored by Lone Star Milk Producers. To listen to the full interview, click on the Sound Cloud player below: Related Content Colorful Conversation About Cotton A Fungal Friend For Farmers Disaster Assistance For South Plains Ag Calendar / Updated 08-02-17 Policy Priorities for TSCRA Lawmakers Hear From Area Producers