Dairy Permit Application Withdrawn In Panhandle

Tuesday night’s hearing in Panhandle concerning a proposed dairy drew a large crowd and most were not prepared for the resolution. After members of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality were introduced and a brief statement by Representative Four Price, Chandler Bowers of Bowers Land and Cattle took the stage and announced that they would be withdrawing their application for a dairy permit.

Chandler Bowers

Panhandle Mayor Doyle Robinson on the decision.

Kyle and Candice Weller, residents of Panhandle.

Chandler Bowers of Bowers Land and Cattle said that it was never his company’s intention to divide the community and that it was too soon to say if they would seek another part of Panhandle to build a dairy.