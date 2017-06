It’s not breaking news that temperatures have brutally hot this week. We’re all pretty miserable. But how’s it been for milk cows?

I talked with our dairy news contributor – Mike Schouten – and he tells me keeping dairy cows as comfortable as possible involves both nutrition science and a little technology:

I have actually been inside the milking parlor at Mike Schouten’s dairy on a hot summer day, and it really is a pretty good place to cool off.