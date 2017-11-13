D.P.S. Seize Cash After Traffic Stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than $350,000 in cash after a traffic stop.

Friday, November 10th a trooper pulled over a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling west on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of cash inside a duffel bag in the rear cargo area and inside the driver’s purse.

The driver of the van, 52-year-old Jaqueline Toronguea, of Indianapolis, was arrested and charged with money laundering. Toronguea was transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

The cash was allegedly being transported from Indianapolis to Fresno, California.