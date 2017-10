A Saturday afternoon stop by a DPS trooper took over 400 thousand dollars in drugs off the streets. Troopers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Impala near Conway for a traffic violation. Officials say the trooper discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of marijuana and THC infused products inside the car worth around $497,000.

The driver, 28-year-old Sergei Chumachenko of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail.