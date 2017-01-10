Crosswalk Improvements at Georgia and Plains

If your daily commute takes you near Plains and Georgia, you may experience some delays. A city contractor is making improvements to the concrete at the intersection as the first part of the Rock Island Rail Trail master plan. The intersection will now have in-roadway warning lights directed to motorists. The crosswalk system will be activated in several ways including automatically with infrared sensors or by pressing the button. Other improvements include new benches and a bicycle “fixit” station where minor repairs can be made.