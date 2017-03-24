Crime Stoppers Weekly Fugitive Now in Custody

An anonymous tip made to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers on the whereabouts of Mykael Wayne White has now lead to his arrest. The Amarillo Police Department’s PACE Unit investigated the tip, which pointed them to a set of apartments in the 2700 block of North Grand Street. Officers spotted White jumping fences in an attempt to escape, but he was captures in the 2500 block of Northeast 24th Avenue. He was arrested on his outstanding burglary warrant out of Randall County and additionally charged for Evading Arrest.