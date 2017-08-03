Crime Stoppers Extends Increased Reward for Wanted Felon
By Mike Hill
|
Aug 3, 2017 @ 1:10 PM

Amarillo Crime Stoppers has extended the increased reward for a wanted felon. Dallas James Moore is wanted out of Potter County for Burglary of a Habitation with Intended Felony and two bond surrenders out of Randall county for Possession of a Firearm by a felon and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to $1000 and anyone with information is asked to call 374-4400 or go online to amapolice.org.

