Crews Battling Three Wildfires in Texas Panhandle, One Injured

6:33 pm – The fire in Wheeler County near Magic City is now 75% contained, but one person has been injured. According to the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, a road hand was injured while operating a motor grader. The hand was airlifted to a local hospital with burns over 30% of his body.

6:25 pm – The Green Ranch Fire in Oldham County is now 50% contained at 500 acres, and according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is receiving light rainfall.

5:45 pm – Several crews are in scene fighting a large grass fire in Wheeler County near Magic City. According to the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is burning on Pakan Road. Officials ask that drivers and residents avoid that area.

5:15 pm – Oldham County Emergency is reporting the Green Ranch fire is still being worked by multiple agencies including the Texas Forest Service. The fire is moving in a northwesterly direction and there are no additional structures are being threatened. There are no road closures or further evacuations at this time.

5:00 pm – According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Rankin Road Fire in Roberts County has now burned an estimated 5,500 acres. It is still at 0% containment and air and ground crews are engaged. Officials told us that fire departments from Canadian, Mobeetie, Hoover and Skellytown have already responded, and crews from Perryton, White Deer and Spearman are on route.

4:30 pm – Several wildfire have broken out this afternoon. The Texas A&M Forest Service and county firefighters are responding to a fire in Robert County near Miami which they have dubbed the “Rankin Rand Road Fire” on twitter. The fire started around 3 pm and is located north of F.M. 2699 at F.M. 283. F.M. 283 is closed from F.M. 2699 to Highway 70. Three single engine air tankers loaded with fire retardant have been dispatched from the Abilene airport, as well as one air attack. As of this time it is 0% contained. Authorities are asking drivers to please avoid the area.

Officials are also responding to a fire in Oldham County near Vega, dubbed the Green Ranch Fire, which has already burned over 200 acres. As of this time, that fire is at 0% containment.