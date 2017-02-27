Crews Battle Multiple Structure Fires in Amarillo

It was an unusual day for fires, according to Captain Larry Davis, as crews battled three structure fires that had similar areas of origin and their occupants were notified by neighbors. Two fires actually started within a few minutes of each other on Monday afternoon. The first fire sparked around 11:30 am in the 1800 block of South Lincoln. Caused by an electrical malfunction, the small fire caused $1500 in damage in the home’s attic. Later, around 3pm, while responding to a fire in the 3200 block of Vernon, another call came in about a home in the 600 block of Russell. Both fires were sparked from the back patios of the homes and they were both ruled undetermined as to the cause.

At the Vernon home, two vehicles, a camper and boat were on fire, and flames in the grass had already spread to a neighbor’s property. A full 2nd alarm response was called. Crews stopped the grass fire before it could do any structural damage to the neighbor’s property, but the fire caused $35,000 in damage in the initial structure fire. On Russell, crews had the fire out in 30 minutes, but estimated damage is at $40,000. All the occupants made it out of each home and no injuries were reported.