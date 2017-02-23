Crews Battle Multiple Fires In Area

Dalhart

A mile-long fire just outside Dalhart under control. Authorities say the fire is near Highway 297 east of town.

Dallam County, Hartley County near Channing

The grass fire did not spread to any structures, but responders did evacuate homes in the surrounding area Fire crews are asking residents to avoid this area, if possible.

Randall County

The Randall County Fire Department is also working to put out a structure fire at 16041 Windrock St. currently; authorities are evacuating homes to the east and north of the area. Grass units are also on scene to prevent a grass fire from starting.

Borger

A grass fire is burning near Borger off FM 1319.

According to the Borger Fire Department, the fire is burning east along with the wind. As of 4 p.m., FM 1319 was being shut down from Hwy. 136 to Sanford due to the wildfire. Highway 136 remains open as of this time.