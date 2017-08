Cowboys Drop Cardinals In Hall of Fame Game

(Canton, OH) — Cowboys kicker Sam Irwin-Hill kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter as they dropped the Cardinals, 20-18, in the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game in Canton on Thursday. Former Baylor forward Rico Gathers caught three passes for 59 yards and a score for Dallas. The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, which includes Jerry Jones, will be inducted tomorrow. The ‘Boys will return to practice on Monday.