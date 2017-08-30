Cowboys-Texans Thursday Night Game Cancelled By NFL

Thursday night’s preseason game between the Houston Texans and

Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium was canceled by the NFL on Wednesday

to allow Texans players to return home to be with their families

after the catastrophic flooding in Houston.

The decision came days after the game was moved from Houston’s NRG

Stadium to the Cowboys’ stadium Arlington because of the massive

flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The cancellation gives Texans players the opportunity to return

this week to Houston. Hurricane Harvey hit Texas hard with some

areas of Houston getting a record-setting 51 inches of rain. At

least 10,000 people have been rescued from their homes with the

death toll climbing to at least 30.

An estimated 30,000 to 40,000 homes have been destroyed in the

Houston area as Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm, continues

to batter the Gulf Coast with torrential rains and flooding.

The Texans have been in the Dallas area since early Sunday morning

after flying directly from their preseason game in New Orleans on

Saturday night. The team has been practicing this week at the

Cowboys’ facility in Frisco, Texas.

Tickets for the relocated game went on sale Tuesday night and more

than 40,000 were sold with the proceeds going to the hurricane

relief fund. The Dallas Morning News reported that fans who bought

tickets can receive a refund or choose to have the money used as a

donation to relief efforts.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt launched an online fundraising page

Sunday with an initial goal of raising $200,000 to raise money for

flood relief in Houston. As of Wednesday morning, the fund had

raised more than $5.1 million and Watt also raised the goal of the

fundraiser to $6 million.

Watt was asked by reporters Tuesday if the game on Thursday could

provide a distraction for the people in Houston.

“No,” Watt said. “I think the only good thing that could possibly

come out of a game on Thursday would be a massive fundraiser.

That’s about the best-case scenario that could some from a game on

Thursday is if it raised multi-millions of dollars.

“This is bigger than football. It’s bigger than a game. It’s bigger

than any of us. So we need to make sure that we’re thinking about

these victims and the city of Houston before anything else.”