Cowboys Sign Veteran Kicker Mike Nugent

(Frisco, TX) — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in veteran kicker Mike Nugent to replace the injured Dan Bailey. The ‘Boys have signed Nugent, who was one of three kickers in for a tryout on Tuesday. The team released defensive end Damontre Moore to clear a roster spot. Bailey is dealing with a groin injury he suffered in Sunday’s 40-10 win at San Francisco. The 35-year-old has 236 career field goals over his 12-year career. The 3-and-3 Cowboys visit the 3-and-3 Washington Redskins this Sunday.
