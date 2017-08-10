Cowboys Sign Punter Chris Jones To Contract Extension
By Tim Butler
|
Aug 10, 2017 @ 5:08 AM

Cowboys Lock Up P Jones With Four-Year Extension

(Oxnard, CA) — The Dallas Cowboys are locking up punter Chris Jones with a long-term contract. The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract extension through 2021. Jones was set to become a free agent after the 2017 season. He averaged a career-high 45.9 yards per punt last season, his fourth straight year over 45. Jones has put just under 40-percent of his career punts inside the 20-yard-line, the highest ratio in team history. He’s entering his fifth season as the Cowboys’ primary punter. He played college football at Carson-Newman University in Tennessee.

