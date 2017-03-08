Cowboys To Release Romo

By Tyler Williams
|
Mar 8, 1:34 PM

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on without veteran quarterback Tony Romo.  ESPN reports the Cowboys will release Romo when the new league year begins on Thursday.  The 36-year-old appeared in just one game last season due to a fractured back he suffered during the preseason.  He eventually lost his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott, who guided the Cowboys to a 13-and-3 mark and a trip to the playoffs.  Romo has spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas, where he is the franchise’s all-time leader with 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdowns.

