Cowboys To Release Romo

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on without veteran quarterback Tony Romo. ESPN reports the Cowboys will release Romo when the new league year begins on Thursday. The 36-year-old appeared in just one game last season due to a fractured back he suffered during the preseason. He eventually lost his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott, who guided the Cowboys to a 13-and-3 mark and a trip to the playoffs. Romo has spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas, where he is the franchise’s all-time leader with 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdowns.