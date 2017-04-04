Cowboys Release Romo; QB To Join CBS

The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with veteran quarterback Tony Romo. The team has released Romo, who will retire and pursue a career in broadcasting. Owner Jerry Jones says “we wish Tony and his family nothing but the best,” and “as an organization, we did what he asked us to do in terms of his release, and we wanted to do what was ultimately in his best interest and in the best interest of his family.” The 36-year-old ends his tenure in Dallas as the franchise’s all-time leader in several categories including passing yards and touchdowns. Romo spent his entire 14-year career with the Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois. Romo tweeted “I guess it’s time to start dressing up,” with a picture of himself wearing a CBS blazer.