Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Takes Knee In Prayer With Team Before Anthem

(Glendale, AZ) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is joining his players in taking a knee before the national anthem. At last night’s Monday Night Football game in Arizona, Jones locked arms with his players and the entire team took a knee, but they stood when the anthem played. The Arizona Cardinals also stood and locked arms during the anthem. President Trump reignited the controversy over NFL players kneeling during the anthem during a rally in Alabama last week. At that event, Trump said players who take a knee while the “Star-Spangled Banner” plays should be fired.

The Voice of the Dallas Cowboys Brad Sham describes what the Cowboys did by kneeling. Click here to listen.