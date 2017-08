Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poses with a bust of him during inductions at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Jerry Jones Inducted Into Hall of Fame

(Canton, OH) — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is officially a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jones and the rest of the 2017 class were officially inducted on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. Jones bought the Cowboys franchise in 1989 and has guided them to three Super Bowl titles. Former Texas Christian standout LaDainian Tomlinson was also inducted after a standout career with the Chargers and Jets.