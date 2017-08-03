Cowboys Open Preseason Tonight Against Arizona

Cowboys Open Preseason Tonight In Canton

(Canton, OH) — The Cowboys open up preseason play tonight against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Few starters, if any, are expected to play. It’s the first time the game has been held on a Thursday ahead of the inductions. It was previously always played on Sunday, the day after the newest Hall of Fame class is enshrined. The Class of 2017 will be honored during Friday’s Gold Jacket Dinner at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Inductions will take place on Saturday. This year’s class is comprised of Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor, Kenny Easley, Morten Andersen and Jerry Jones. The ‘Boys will play five exhibition games in all. The regular season starts September 10th at home against the New York Giants. Pregame for the Hall of Fame game begins this evening at six on KGNC.